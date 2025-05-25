CDS Anil Chauhan visits Northern & Western Commands HQs; Conducts strategic review & operational assessment post-Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday visited Indian Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir and Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, Haryana on May 25, 2025, according to official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

He interacted with the Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, and senior Staff Officers who were actively involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.

During the visit, he conducted a strategic review and operational assessment in the Northern and Western theatres.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the Northern Army’s success in neutralising the terror network, the adversary’s assets that supported terror, and countermeasures taken to protect their military assets and civil population during Operation Sindoor.

He was apprised about the Northern Army’s efforts to rehabilitate the civilians of the border areas who were targeted by the adversary.

The Northern Army Commander gave an update on the continued operational and logistics preparedness of the Northern Army and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

At Chandimandir, a comprehensive brief on the kinetic and non-kinetic punitive response during Operation Sindoor was given by the Western Army Commander. A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness and key outcomes of the operation were provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.

As per the official statement, inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, contributing to high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness, and strengthening the military capability of the Western Army were also highlighted.

In an official statement, the CDS was also given an insight into Veterans’ Care and Medicare facilities extended to serving and retired personnel, reflecting the Indian Army’s firm commitment to the welfare of those who serve the national cause.

General Anil Chauhan remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor, lauding the valour, resolve, precision & discipline of all ranks.

He acknowledged the operational excellence achieved by the field formations responsible for the Northern and Western borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, as per the release.

The CDS commended the overall synergy and timely accomplishment of operational tasks under challenging conditions.

He emphasised the importance of continued vigilance, jointness and synergy across the Services to address evolving threats.

He exhorted them to render a helping hand in the rehabilitation of the civilians who were targeted by the adversary.

The visit concluded with the CDS expressing his deep appreciation for the exemplary conduct and successful execution of military operations, which reaffirmed the nation’s faith in its Armed Forces.

He attributed the overall success achieved in attaining national security objectives to the Indian Army’s high morale, discipline, and unwavering commitment. (ANI)