CDS Anil Chauhan along with Army, Navy and Air Chiefs, provide perspective into successful conduct of Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh provided a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Insights into Tri-Services synergy achieved during the operation were deliberated upon during this interaction.

“General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), along with General Upendra Dwivedi (COAS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (CNS) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (CAS) provide a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor. Insights on the TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated Strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi-domain operations, with an exceptional degree of Jointness and Integration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks,”

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff wrote.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

