CBSE to conduct Class 10 Board Exams twice a year from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved norms to conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year starting from 2026, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Tuesday.

As per the approved guidelines, it will be mandatory for students to appear in the first phase of the board exams, while the second phase will remain optional. The results of the first exam phase will be declared in April, and the second in June.

CBSE has also clarified that internal assessment for Class 10 will be conducted only once, even if a student opts to appear in both phases of the examination. (ANI)