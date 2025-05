The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 examination results, recording a pass percentage of 88.39%. This shows a slight improvement of 0.41% compared to last year.

Once again, girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of over 91%, outperforming boys by 5.

94 percentage points.

The CBSE has made the results available on its official website, and students can check their scores online.(KNS)