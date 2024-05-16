CBSE 10th exam: Kashmiri boy shines in Haryana, secures 99.4%

Srinagar, May 15: A Kashmiri student, Adam Farooq Mahajan, studying in a prestigious School in Gurgaon, Haryana has been declared topper after securing 99.4 percent marks in his 10th standard examination conducted by CBSE results of which have been declared on May 13.

Adam Farooq Mahajan is a student of Amity International School, Gurgaon. He moved with his parents to Haryana state from Srinagar’s Buchpora area more than a decade back and continued his education there.

His parents are working in a bank there. He has been all time all rounder in the School, always securing highest marks besides recording remarkable achievements in other fields too.

His top position in 10th class CBSE exams have once again proved that efficiency and hard work never goes unattended.

Adam’s academic excellence has brought laurels to Kashmir by his brilliant performance outside his hometown and serves as an inspiration for others.