CBK Registers Two Separate FIRs against two Notorious Fraudsters in Land Fraud Case

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) today has registered two cases in land fraud cases against Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani S/o Mohammad Ismail Wani R/o Lasjan Srinagar involving deceitful property sales, cheating, forging Revenue documents and criminal breach of trust.

According to Press Release issued to Rising Kashmir, CBK stated, “One case has been registered upon a complaint submitted by one lady who alleged that the accused Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar sold her a piece of land measuring 1 kannal and 5 Marlas situated at Moza, Balhama, Under Survey No. 312 Min, Khewat No. 27 and Khata No. 200 against a payment of Rs. 25 Lakhs, however no land was provided to her and instead the said land has been sold to some other person. The cheques issued by the accused as repayment were dishonoured.”

Another case has been registered upon a complaint received from one individual wherein it was alleged that the accused individuals Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani S/o Mohammad Ismail Wani R/o Lasjan Srinagar sold the complainant a patch of land measuring 1 kanal and 10 Marlas situated at Balhama, Patha Chowk Srinagar failing under survey No. 1683/315 Min, Khewat No. 45 and Khata No. 317 against a payment of Rs. 73 lakhs for which a sale deed also registered. However, the accused individuals in connivance with Revenue officials fabricated Revenue records and sold the said land to some other person, thus grabbed an amount of Rs. 73 lakhs.

It is pertinent to mention that both Riyaz Ahmad Bhat and Shabir Ahmad Wani were also involved in a previous case FIR No. 14/2025 and have been arrested earlier by the Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) for similar offences.

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has launched thorough investigations into both cases. Any involvement of officials of third parties will be pursued strictly under the law. Further action shall follow based on the outcome of the investigation.