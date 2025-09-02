BreakingKashmir

CBK Registers FIR Against Two for Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy Over Fake Contract Promises

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case against two individuals, Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy.

As per the complainant,, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in NHPC and the Defence sector. They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialized, clearly pointing to deception and fraud.

A preliminary enquiry was ordered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing in 2023. During the course of the enquiry, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation. The actions of; Kumail Ansari & Yetsen Kumar.

prima facie constitute offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is underway.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir reaffirms its commitment to thoroughly investigating economic crimes and bringing offenders to justice.

Aided by Govt schemes for women in J&K, entrepreneur opens skin laser clinic in Poonch
No cheetah in Kuno National Park died due to radio collars: Project Cheetah chief SP Yadav
DDC Kupwara reviews progress of ongoing works under JJM
Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Poonch
National Level Workshop on New Working plan held at SKICC, Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT Cadre Post(s) in the Home Department
Next Article “Admin on high alert, but water level below danger mark”: DC Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Empowerment of farmers, rural economy should be banks’ priority: President Murmu
Breaking National
“Admin on high alert, but water level below danger mark”: DC Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT Cadre Post(s) in the Home Department
Jammu Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir SEO
Contraband Substance Recovered in Shopian, One Booked: Police
Breaking