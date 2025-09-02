CBK Registers FIR Against Two for Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy Over Fake Contract Promises

Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case against two individuals, Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy.

As per the complainant,, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in NHPC and the Defence sector. They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialized, clearly pointing to deception and fraud.

A preliminary enquiry was ordered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing in 2023. During the course of the enquiry, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation. The actions of; Kumail Ansari & Yetsen Kumar.

prima facie constitute offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is underway.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir reaffirms its commitment to thoroughly investigating economic crimes and bringing offenders to justice.