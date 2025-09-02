CBK Registers FIR Against Four individuals in Rs 53 Lakh Land Fraud Case

Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered an FIR following a written complaint, alleging serious financial and property fraud in a land transaction.

As per the complaint, land brokers namely Tariq Ahmad Hajam, S/o Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, R/o Barthana Qamarwari, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar, in criminal nexus with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir, both sons of Khaliq Mir R/o Barthana Srinagar, deceitfully grabbed an amount of ₹53.00 lakhs from the complainant under the guise of facilitating a land deal. Upon receipt of the complaint, a probe was initiated at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).

During the course of investigation, it was prima facie substantiated that the accused persons, in connivance with Revenue officers and officials, manipulated documents and processes unlawfully in order to grab the money and land of the complainant.

The criminal acts committed by the following accused individuals ; Tariq Ahmad Hajam, S/o Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, R/o Barthana Qamarwari, Ghulam Hassan Mir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar; Sonaullah Mir, S/o Khaliq Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar ;Razzak Mir, S/o Khaliq Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar.

Prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC. Accordingly, cognizance was taken and a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants.