BreakingKashmir

CBK Registers FIR Against Four individuals in Rs 53 Lakh Land Fraud Case

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered an FIR following a written complaint, alleging serious financial and property fraud in a land transaction.

As per the complaint, land brokers namely Tariq Ahmad Hajam, S/o Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, R/o Barthana Qamarwari, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar, in criminal nexus with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir, both sons of Khaliq Mir R/o Barthana Srinagar, deceitfully grabbed an amount of ₹53.00 lakhs from the complainant under the guise of facilitating a land deal. Upon receipt of the complaint, a probe was initiated at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).

During the course of investigation, it was prima facie substantiated that the accused persons, in connivance with Revenue officers and officials, manipulated documents and processes unlawfully in order to grab the money and land of the complainant.

The criminal acts committed by the following accused individuals ; Tariq Ahmad Hajam, S/o Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, R/o Barthana Qamarwari, Ghulam Hassan Mir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar; Sonaullah Mir, S/o Khaliq Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar ;Razzak Mir, S/o Khaliq Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar.

Prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC. Accordingly, cognizance was taken and a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants.

All flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather 
Curbing noise pollution: Municipal Council Sopore warns vendors using loudspeakers 
World Athletics Championships: India’s Jyothi Yarraji fails to make 100m hurdles semifinals
ED files complaint against ‘conman’ Kiran Patel, hearing on Nov 27
Training on summary revision held in Shopian
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “India a lighthouse of stability,” says Ashwini Vaishnaw after presenting first Made-in-India chip to PM Modi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“India a lighthouse of stability,” says Ashwini Vaishnaw after presenting first Made-in-India chip to PM Modi
Breaking National
Nifty, Sensex open higher on strong economic indicators but tariff concerns remain
Breaking Business
Jammu -Srinagar NHW Closed Due to Heavy Rains 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Nasir Ajaz makes it to India Volleyball Camp
Sports