CBK Files Chargesheet in Multi-Crore Online Financial Fraud Case 

RK Online Desk
Representational Picture

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has filed a preliminary chargesheet in Case FIR No. 28/2025 under Sections 318(4), 316(5) read with 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, of Police Station Kangan (transferred to Economic Offences Wing) before the Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kangan.

As per the Press Release issued to Rising Kashmir, the CBK said,”The case originated from a complaint, wherein it was alleged that one Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, S/o Gh. Nabi Shah, R/o Rather Mohalla Kangan working as Probationary Officer, J&K Bank, Branch Kangan, approached him with a fraudulent investment proposal. The complainant was lured into investing in a financial scheme promising lucrative returns through online trading.”

Following the registration of the case, the matter was transferred to the Crime Branch Kashmir for in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that the accused individuals; Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, S/o Gh. Nabi Shah, Gh. Nabi Shah, S/o Late Gh. Mohammad Shah, Rumaisa Jan, D/o Gh. Nabi Shah, all residents of Rather Mohalla, Kangan, and
Amir Bashir Magray, S/o Bashir Ahmad Magray, R/o Bonizal Haripora Kangan, District Ganderbal
in connivance with one another, hatched a criminal conspiracy and cheated hundreds of innocent people to the tune of more than 53 crore rupees through fraudulent and dishonest means, under the pretext of online financial trading schemes.

Accordingly, a preliminary charge-sheet in the matter has been submitted before the Hon’ble Court of Law for judicial determination.

Pertinent to mention here that four accused individuals have already been arrested in the matter.

