CBK carries out searches at several locations in Anantnag, One Arrested for swindling crores from People 

Anantnag, August 02: The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) today carried out searches at several locations in District Anantnag in connection with case FIR No. 16/2025 under Section 318 (4) BNS 2023 and arrested an accused person namely Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Shangus, Nowgam District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) involved in swindling crores of rupees.

In a Pree Release issued to Rising Kashmir,the CBK said, “The brief facts of the case are that the Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) received multiple written complaints, wherein it was alleged that Shahid Rehman Bhat S/o Ab. Rehman Bhat R/o Shangus, Nowgam District Anantnag (Proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd) has cheated them on the pretext of providing them High Density Apple Plants.”

“The complainants further alleged that the accused after receiving huge amount of money neither provided those High Density Apple Plants nor returned the money but has gone into hiding. Perusal of the bank transaction statements submitted by the complainants reveal that the accused has grabbed Crores of rupees from innocent complainants/farmers,”it reads.

“The accused filed a bail application before the Hon’ble Court of Law however, the bail application has been rejected by the Hon’ble Court of Addl. Sessions Judge Anantnag on the basis of strong objections and prima facie prosecutable evidence submitted by Crime Branch Kashmir.