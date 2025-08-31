CBK busts fake MBBS admission racket, 4 arrested

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has unearthed a major admission fraud, conducting raids at six locations across the Valley after busting a racket that deceived aspiring doctors with false promises of MBBS seats in Bangladesh.According to officials, the investigation was triggered by complaints from students and their families, who were lured into paying substantial amounts with the assurance of guaranteed admissions. However, the probe revealed that despite the payments, no money was ever deposited with any medical college abroad.A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against four men at the center of the scam.The accused have been identified as Peerzada Aabid of Bijbehara (currently at Natipora), proprietor of Europe Consultancy Centre; Syed Wasim of Pulwama (Natipora); Syed Suhail Aijaz of Kokernag (Bemina); and Zaigam Khan of Bemina.Officials said the latter three jointly run Overseas Consultancy, which is now under the scanner.Preliminary findings suggest the consultancies projected themselves as gateways for MBBS admissions abroad, particularly in Bangladesh, targeting desperate students with limited opportunities at home. Victims were made to believe their future in medicine was secured, only to discover later that they had been duped.The Crime Branch confirmed that searches at the residences and offices of the accused have led to recovery of documents and material evidence, which are being scrutinized to map the scale of the fraud and identify more victims.Officials said further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation deepens.