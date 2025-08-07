City

CBK arrests two in cheating case involving false investment promises

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 06: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has apprehended two suspects in connection with a case of cheating involving false investment promises.

The accused are Majid Nazir Najar, son of Nazir Ahmad Najar, resident of Batamaloo near Mehboob Public School, Srinagar, and Mubarak Ahmad Rather, son of Nissar Ahmad Rather, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Gulposh Colony, the CBK said in a statement issued here.

“The case, registered as FIR No. 11/2025 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC at P/S EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir), pertains to cheating a complainant by promising high returns on investments in various deposit schemes,” it said.

The CBK said the accused had falsely claimed to be authorised representatives and agents of several financial institutions, including Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Insurance, and issued deposit certificates to the complainant. “However, during verification, these certificates were found to be fake and forged. They lured the complainant into making investments by projecting themselves as legitimate representatives of reputed financial companies,” it said.

A thorough investigation led to the registration of the case, and evidence confirmed the involvement of the accused, the statement said, adding that both individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned.

Crime Branch Kashmir said it remains committed to investigating economic crimes and ensuring that fraudsters are brought to justice. “The public is urged to exercise caution, verify credentials, and conduct due diligence before making any financial investments,” it said.

CEO SSCL visits Downtown, Srinagar, takes stock of smart city projects
SKUAST-K’s skill training on quality management begins at SP College
Dal Lake cleaning operations in full swing; 12 machines, labour at work
Two LeT hybrid militants arrested in North Kashmir
Bollywood Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Film Critic Anupama Chopra visit Delhi Public School Srinagar
Share This Article
Previous Article Statehood key to J&K’s progress: Dr Farooq
Next Article Raabita Outreach Office : Delegations call on CM, raise issues; Omar assures redressal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

We welcome statehood demand but CM must prioritise restoration of Art 370 & 35A: PDP
Politics
Two pastoral nomads killed, two injured in stone-slide in Kulgam upper reaches
Kashmir
Time to root out organised crime, mafia in J&K: DGP
Kashmir
DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement
Jammu