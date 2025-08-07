CBK arrests two in cheating case involving false investment promises

Srinagar, Aug 06: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) has apprehended two suspects in connection with a case of cheating involving false investment promises.

The accused are Majid Nazir Najar, son of Nazir Ahmad Najar, resident of Batamaloo near Mehboob Public School, Srinagar, and Mubarak Ahmad Rather, son of Nissar Ahmad Rather, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Gulposh Colony, the CBK said in a statement issued here.

“The case, registered as FIR No. 11/2025 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC at P/S EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir), pertains to cheating a complainant by promising high returns on investments in various deposit schemes,” it said.

The CBK said the accused had falsely claimed to be authorised representatives and agents of several financial institutions, including Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Insurance, and issued deposit certificates to the complainant. “However, during verification, these certificates were found to be fake and forged. They lured the complainant into making investments by projecting themselves as legitimate representatives of reputed financial companies,” it said.

A thorough investigation led to the registration of the case, and evidence confirmed the involvement of the accused, the statement said, adding that both individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned.

Crime Branch Kashmir said it remains committed to investigating economic crimes and ensuring that fraudsters are brought to justice. “The public is urged to exercise caution, verify credentials, and conduct due diligence before making any financial investments,” it said.