CBK arrests man in apple plant fraud in Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in District Anantnag as part of an ongoing investigation into a major financial fraud case.The operation led to the arrest of Shahid Rehman Bhat, son of Ab Rehman Bhat, a resident of Shangus, Nowgam, and proprietor of M/s AR Trading Agri Services Pvt. Ltd, according to a statement issued by the CBK.The case, registered as FIR No. 16/2025 under Section 318 (4) BNS 2023, involves allegations of swindling crores of rupees from numerous farmers and investors under false pretences.According to police reports, the accused had collected substantial amounts of money from complainants, promising to supply High-Density Apple Plants, but failed to deliver either the plants or a refund the money.The complainants said that Shahid Rehman Bhat had assured them of the supply of high-quality apple saplings and obtained large sums of money. “However, after receiving the payments, he allegedly went into hiding, leaving the victims empty-handed. Bank transaction statements submitted by the victims reportedly confirm that the accused has amassed crores of rupees through fraudulent means,” the statement said.According to the statement, the accused filed a bail application before the Additional Sessions Judge of Anantnag, but the court rejected the plea, citing strong objections and prima facie evidence presented by the Crime Branch Kashmir.The investigation is ongoing, the CBK said, adding that further legal proceedings are expected as the case develops.