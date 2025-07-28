CBK arrests 4 accused out of 7 in corruption, cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has arrested four out of seven accused individuals involved in a case of corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in Revenue records following a thorough investigation based on evidence.

“An FIR No. 14/2025 U/S 167,420, 120-B RPC r/w 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006. dated 09.07.2025 stands registered against seven individuals, including two revenue officers for their involvement in corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in Revenue records,” a spokesman said in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

The statement reads that these involved persons have been operating in an organized manner causing substantial financial loss and agony to gullible people in District Srinagar and District Budgam areas.

The arrested accused individuals are Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Nowgam Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone @ Shaff Cheeni S/o Abdul Ahad Lone R/o House No. 187​ Sec B, Peerbagh Srinagar, Shahnawaz Ahmad Rather S/o Noor Mohammad Rather R/o ​Padshahi Bagh Srinagar and Shabir Ahmad Wani S/o Mohammad Ismail Wani R/o Bagandar Lasjan.

It is pertinent to mention that the alleged accused Nusrat Aziz D/o Abdul Aziz Lone R/o Gurez A/P Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar (Tehsildar), had applied for “bail”, however, it was cancelled by the Court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar. “Since then the Tehsildar is at large and is evading her arrest. She is also involved in four other FIRs (two in Crime Branch Kashmir & two in ACB Kashmir),” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the other two accused individuals Ashiq Ali S/o Ghulam Rasool Khan R/o Panner Jagir A/P Hawal Srinagar (the then Patwari, Balhama Srinagar) and Shamima Akhter W/o Mohammad Shafi Lone R/o Gooripora Rawalpora are also at large and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest as per the rule of law—(KNO)