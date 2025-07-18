CBC organises orientation for J&K cultural artists to boost public outreach, awareness

Srinagar, Jul 17: The Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Regional Office J&K, on Thursday organised a day-long orientation programme for empanelled cultural troupes and individual artists. The event was held at the Conference Hall of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Office, Rajbagh, Srinagar.The objective of the orientation was to familiarise artists with various aspects of public communication and to strengthen their role in CBC’s outreach initiatives aimed at promoting central government schemes and welfare programmes across Jammu and Kashmir, the PIB said in a press release issued here.Vikram Sahay, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, was the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasised the power of traditional communication tools, saying, “Traditional communication remains one of the most powerful tools to connect with the masses. Local artists and their art forms carry a natural resonance with the community, making messaging more impactful.”Sahay, who previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, lauded the Ministry’s consistent efforts to enhance outreach in the region. He further suggested that, other than raising awareness about government schemes, CBC, through its empanelled Cultural Troupes, should also raise awareness about various social evils such as drug abuse. “These art forms have a significant positive impact on the ground,” he added.Ghulam Abbas, Director, CBC J&K, said the orientation was part of a broader strategy to equip artists with the necessary knowledge to create impactful, meaningful content that resonates with local audiences. “CBC will organise a large number of outreach programmes across J&K to raise awareness about various government schemes and other welfare initiatives,” Abbas said.Senior Programme Executive at Doordarshan Srinagar, Talha Jehangir, conducted a technical session as the programme’s resource person. Stressing that “content is king”, he underscored the importance of a strong script and authenticity in performance. Jahangir praised CBC for organising such programmes, noting their vital role in helping artists understand the finer nuances of infotainment and public messaging.Field Publicity Officers Shahid Mohammad Lone and Naseer Rather also addressed the gathering, shedding light on the contributions of cultural troupes and traditional art forms in spreading awareness about government schemes and combating social evils.The programme concluded with an interactive session, where participants shared feedback and expressed appreciation for the initiative aimed at enhancing their communicative and creative capacities.