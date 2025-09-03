CB Kashmir registers FIRs in ₹53 lakh land fraud & fake contract promises

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 2: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered two separate FIRs, one in a ₹53 lakh land transaction fraud and another over cheating and criminal conspiracy involving fake promises of government contracts.

In the first case, the FIR was lodged following a written complaint alleging serious financial and property fraud in a land transaction. As per the complaint, land brokers namely Tariq Ahmad Hajam, son of Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, resident of Barthana Qamarwari, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, resident of Barthana Srinagar, in criminal nexus with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir, both sons of Khaliq Mir, residents of Barthana Srinagar, deceitfully grabbed an amount of ₹53.00 lakhs from the complainant under the guise of facilitating a land deal. Upon receipt of the complaint, a probe was initiated at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).

During the course of investigation, it was prima facie substantiated that the accused persons, in connivance with Revenue officers and officials, manipulated documents and processes unlawfully in order to grab the money and land of the complainant. The criminal acts committed by the four accused individuals Tariq Ahmad Hajam, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Sonaullah Mir, and Razzak Mir prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC.

Accordingly, cognisance was taken and a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir. Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants.

In an another seperate case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a case against two individuals, Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy.

As per the complainant, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in NHPC and the Defence sector. They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialized, clearly pointing to deception and fraud.

A preliminary enquiry was ordered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing in 2023. During the course of the enquiry, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation.

The actions of the two accused, Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, prima facie constitute offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is underway.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has reaffirmed its commitment to thoroughly investigating economic crimes and bringing offenders to justice.