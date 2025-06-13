CB Kashmir hosts ‘cyber fraud and cyber-security’ awareness programme

Srinagar, June 12: In response to the sharp escalation in cyber fraud incidents, the Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing – EOW) organized a focused awareness programme on Cyber Frauds, Cybersecurity, and Information Technology at the Crime Headquarters, J&K, Srinagar.

The event was conducted under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch J&K. The primary objective of the programme was to strengthen the investigative capabilities and technical proficiency of officers engaged in handling cybercrime investigations. The session was moderated by SSP Crime Branch Kashmir (now EOW), Abdul Waheed Shah, JKPS.

Shri Muneer Hassan KongaWani, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of J&K Bank, was the key expert speaker at the event. He shared his deep insights with investigating officers from the Crime Branch Kashmir and the Cybercrime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE). His expert session focused on the evolving cyber threat landscape and highlighted advanced investigative approaches that can be adopted to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

The programme aimed to build the knowledge of investigative officers on various forms of cyber frauds, such as phishing, online banking scams, and social media exploitation. It also emphasized the importance of implementing actionable countermeasures to safeguard citizens and prevent them from falling victim to such crimes. The sessions promoted the adoption of strong online security practices, including cyber hygiene and digital resilience, to reduce vulnerabilities. Additionally, the initiative focused on enhancing investigative competencies so officers can effectively handle, analyze, and resolve complex cybercrime cases.