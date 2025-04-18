CAT Srinagar Bench concludes second sitting in Kargil, disposes 27 cases

Kargil, Apr 17: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, successfully concluded its second three-day Circuit Sitting at the Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Kargil, disposing of over 27 cases out of the 62 listed.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Kumar Jha, Head of Office, CAT Srinagar, highlighted the initiative’s core objective—providing accessible and efficient resolution of service-related matters to government employees in Kargil. “The response has been very encouraging. Employees are now coming forward with their grievances, and CAT is committed to holding Circuit Sittings in Kargil every alternate month from April to October,” he stated.

Jha emphasized the importance of these sittings in ensuring speedy justice at the employees’ doorstep. He urged all government employees in Kargil to take full advantage of the facility, reiterating CAT’s foundational purpose of fast-tracking service matter disputes.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, he acknowledged the contributions of various officials, including the Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil, Secretary Law and Justice UT Ladakh, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, SP Kargil, and other senior officers for facilitating the smooth conduct of the Circuit Sitting.

Senior Advocate of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Mohd Ismail, also lauded the efforts of the CAT administration and district authorities. He noted that the sittings provided a much-needed platform for employees to present their cases effectively. “The listings were efficient, and the arguments were detailed and constructive, leading to faster decisions,” he remarked.