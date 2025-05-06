Casualties Feared, Several Others Injured In Road Accident in J&K’s Poonch

Several People were injured after a bus met with an accident at Ghani Mendhar area of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that that today morning a bus bearing registration number JK02x-1671 enrouted from Ghani Mendhar lost its control and fell down into gorge.

In this incident several passengers were reported to be injured and also some Casualties are feared. Soon a team of police, army and locals reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.(GNS)