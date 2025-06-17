Caste Census concrete step towards social justice: BJP Minority Front

Srinagar, Jun 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front National President, Jamal Siddiqui on Monday hailed the release of the Gazette notification regarding the caste census as a historic and revolutionary step by the Modi government. He said Muslims should provide accurate information about their caste when filling out the census form and not be misled by fundamentalist maulanas.

Siddiqui, in a statement issued here, said this move marks a significant stride toward social justice. For the first time, a detailed count of the castes within the Muslim community will be conducted. “Until now, Muslims have been classified only as a religious group, which left the social and economic diversities within them unclear. This census will generate concrete data on their caste composition, providing valuable insights into their social, economic, and educational status, an essential foundation for policy-making and social equality,” he said.

The BJP leader warned Muslims against being misled by fundamentalist elements who are spreading confusion that declaring their caste as “Islam” during the census is beneficial. “This is a caste census, not a religious census, as caste is a part of Indian culture, not religion. Caste distinctions exist within Indian society, and acknowledging these diversities within Muslim communities will challenge notions of uniformity,” he said.

Siddiqui highlighted the importance of this initiative for the Pasmanda Muslim community, which constitutes approximately 85% of Muslims and is considered backwards. “Despite their significant population, they lack representation in social and political spheres. Due to the absence of concrete data, their voices remain unheard,” he said. “Notably, there is not a single Pasmanda Muslim representative in the All India Muslim Personal Board, which claims to represent the entire Muslim community in India.”

The BJP Minority Front leader said some fundamentalists are spreading misinformation, urging Muslims to write “Islam” as their caste to show a larger number of followers, which is misleading. Islam, he clarified, does not have a caste system; caste is rooted in Indian culture. “Pasmanda Muslims have carried their caste identities into Islam and continue to live with them,” he said.

Siddiqui condemned those who label mentioning caste as un-Islamic, accusing them of discrimination against Pasmanda Muslims and hindering their progress. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative offers Muslims an opportunity to secure their rightful share through caste enumeration.

“The census will reveal detailed data on the social, economic, and educational profiles of Muslim castes, which can be a vital tool for policy development and promoting social justice,” he said.