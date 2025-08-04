BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsUncategorized

Can’t be punished for past mistakes: Sakina Itoo in Poonch

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

The Health and Medical Education Minister, Sakina Itoo on Monday said that she cannot be held accountable for issues created by others in the past.

“I am not Sham Lal, I am Sakina Itoo. I cannot be punished for a sin, which I have not committed,” Sakina said while speaking to reporters in Poonch as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

She distanced herself from allegations of negligence during previous regimes. “I can only speak for the time since our government took charge. We are trying to resolve issues based on the availability of funds. Whatever is in our hands will be done,” she said.

Itoo also criticized the opening of hospitals with just name boards and no real infrastructure. “Existing hospitals are facing serious infrastructure and staffing issues. There is no point in opening a Trauma Hospital if it lacks doctors, facilities and treatment. I am against the idea of a hospital without infrastructure,” she said.

Highlighting the state of basic infrastructure, she added, “There are no proper buildings even for some hospitals and schools. Constructing them takes time. But I can’t be blamed for things I wasn’t part of.”

She also mentioned the viral videos from the Lohi Malhar area that had caught the Prime Minister’s attention during a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode. “Despite being mentioned by the PM, nothing was done back then. But after our government took charge, funds have been released and work has been initiated. If the PM makes any commitment, we will fulfil it,” she added.

Acknowledging the shortage of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir, Sakina said that no recruitment has been done since 2018 due to a freeze on posts. “However, the government is now working on promotions, recruitment, DPCs, and rationalization of staff. Efforts are being made to strengthen the education system,” she added—(KNO)

Three persons held for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals
“We have to listen to voice of Global South, bring forward their priorities”: PM Modi in UAE
Over 30,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed for security ahead of Assembly elections
J-K Assembly elections 2024: About 88 lakh voters to cast ballot
Iran thanks Indians who ‘stood firmly, vocally’ in Israel conflict
Share This Article
Previous Article Durand Cup: Real Kashmir FC edge past TRAU FC 2-1
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Durand Cup: Real Kashmir FC edge past TRAU FC 2-1
Breaking Sports
Trump warns of “substantially raising tariff paid by India” over Russian oil import
Breaking World
Government extends Amnesty scheme for domestic electricity consumers
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
ACB arrests ASI of Railway Protection Force Jammu for accepting bribe
Breaking Jammu