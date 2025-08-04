Can’t be punished for past mistakes: Sakina Itoo in Poonch

The Health and Medical Education Minister, Sakina Itoo on Monday said that she cannot be held accountable for issues created by others in the past.

“I am not Sham Lal, I am Sakina Itoo. I cannot be punished for a sin, which I have not committed,” Sakina said while speaking to reporters in Poonch as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

She distanced herself from allegations of negligence during previous regimes. “I can only speak for the time since our government took charge. We are trying to resolve issues based on the availability of funds. Whatever is in our hands will be done,” she said.

Itoo also criticized the opening of hospitals with just name boards and no real infrastructure. “Existing hospitals are facing serious infrastructure and staffing issues. There is no point in opening a Trauma Hospital if it lacks doctors, facilities and treatment. I am against the idea of a hospital without infrastructure,” she said.

Highlighting the state of basic infrastructure, she added, “There are no proper buildings even for some hospitals and schools. Constructing them takes time. But I can’t be blamed for things I wasn’t part of.”

She also mentioned the viral videos from the Lohi Malhar area that had caught the Prime Minister’s attention during a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode. “Despite being mentioned by the PM, nothing was done back then. But after our government took charge, funds have been released and work has been initiated. If the PM makes any commitment, we will fulfil it,” she added.

Acknowledging the shortage of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir, Sakina said that no recruitment has been done since 2018 due to a freeze on posts. “However, the government is now working on promotions, recruitment, DPCs, and rationalization of staff. Efforts are being made to strengthen the education system,” she added—(KNO)