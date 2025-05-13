Calm returns to J&K as ceasefire eases tensions, but fear lingers

Srinagar, May 12: Life across Jammu & Kashmir is gradually returning to normal after nearly a week of heightened military tensions that gripped the valley with fear and brought daily life to a standstill. The situation began to ease after India and Pakistan announced a mutual ceasefire on Saturday evening, offering much-needed relief to residents who had spent days confined indoors amid sirens, blackouts, and an atmosphere of uncertainty.

The tensions flared after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a joint military operation carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering a surge in cross-border hostilities that left the region on edge.

While the ceasefire brought a sense of immediate relief, fear and uncertainty continue to linger.

“Yesterday evening, we breathed a sigh of relief as no ceasefire violation was reported. However, who knows how long it will last?” said Hilal Rather, a resident of Anantnag.

“Even when it’s quiet, I still hear the sirens in my head,” added Owais Mir, a resident of Baramulla. “My mind hasn’t caught up with the calm yet. It still feels like something might happen any moment.”

Despite these lingering fears, daily life picked up again across much of the valley. As residents cautiously stepped outside to resume routine activities, markets across the valley began reopening. In central Srinagar, shopkeepers along Residency Road and Lal Chowk lifted their shutters, while traffic police worked to manage a gradually increasing flow of vehicles.

Although the footfall remained lower than usual, the return of public activity marked a welcome shift from the paralyzing stillness of the past week. Vendors, roadside sellers, and shopkeepers expressed cautious optimism.

“War benefits no one,” said Zahoor Ali, a kirana store owner in Lal Chowk. “We lost business, but more than that, we lost our peace of mind. We’re just hoping the ceasefire holds.”

“A few days ago, I didn’t expect to be back here. The rush is low, but it’s better than the panic and silence,” said Bashir Zargar, a shopkeeper near Srinagar airport.

The standoff also led to the closure of schools and colleges across the valley. With calm gradually returning, educational institutions are now preparing to reopen. Many parents expressed hope that children, who spent the past week confined to their homes, can soon return to classrooms.

“My son is in Class 6, and he kept waking up at night, asking if there would be another blast,” said Shaista Magray from Srinagar. “Reopening schools would help children feel a sense of normalcy again.”

Interestingly, the timing of this standoff comes during the peak of Kashmir’s tourism and wedding season. The uncertainty caused by the escalating tensions left many families in limbo. Several who had planned weddings months in advance were forced to postpone or scale down their ceremonies.

“For the past few days, we didn’t know whether to continue or cancel everything,” said Sameer Ahmad, who is preparing for his sister’s wedding in Bagh-e-Mehtab. “Now that things seem calmer, we’ve resumed preparations, but the anxiety hasn’t disappeared.”

Amid these developments, many residents expressed strong faith in the Indian armed forces. “We are in difficult times, but we trust the Indian Army to protect us,” said Faisal Khanday, a resident of Bemina.

Nayeem Ahmad from Mehjoor Nagar echoed this sentiment. “The Indian forces have done a phenomenal job. Despite Pakistan trying hard to disrupt peace, our forces have remained steadfast in ensuring our safety. They’ve protected us through some of the toughest times.”

As life across Jammu & Kashmir slowly returns to normal, residents remain hopeful for lasting peace. While the ceasefire has provided a much-needed reprieve, many still carry the weight of recent tensions. For now, there is cautious optimism, with the hope that stability will prevail and allow the people of J&K to rebuild their lives free from fear.