Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma Inspects Rice Fair Price Shops and Main Godown at Karanagar

Arif Khan
A recent viral video on social media From Shilvath Bandipora, has raised concerns about the quality of rice stored in a government godown. Responding swiftly, Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma clarified that the rice shown in the video had not yet been included in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and had not been received for public supply.

Sharma assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible and emphasized that the government’s top priority is to provide high-quality rice to the people. He personally inspected various fair price shops and the main godown at Karanagar, identifying certain shortcomings, which have already been addressed through prompt official action.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the minister stated that a committee has been formed and nodal officers appointed to prevent such incidents in the future.

He urged the public not to panic, assuring that the government is working diligently to trace and punish those involved. “Our focus is on ensuring quality rice for over 1 crore beneficiaries receiving rations through fair price shops,” Sharma said.

