Cabinet Minister Javed Rana meets Party Workers in Shopian, vows timely resolution of Public issues

Cabinet Minister Javed Rana, accompanied by MLA Showkat Ganaie and former MLA Sheikh Rafi, on Wednesday interacted with party workers in Shopian to address pressing public concerns, including water supply shortages, irrigation challenges, and matters related to Forest Rights.

Rana assured the gathering that these issues would be addressed on priority, reiterating the Government’s commitment to inclusive and people-centric development under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Underscoring that governance thrives on mutual trust, the Minister urged party workers to serve as a vital bridge between citizens and the administration.

He stressed the importance of strong grassroots connectivity, particularly within the Union Territory’s distinctive administrative framework, to ensure responsive, transparent, and accountable governance.

