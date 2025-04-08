Bye Elections: Special Summary Revision begins for Budgam, Nagrota ACs

The Election Commission of India, has today began the process of Special Summary Revision for the Budgam and Nagrota Assembly Constituencies as part of bye polls in these ACs.

As per schedule of SSR, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency (AC) and 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency (AC) have notified the draft publication of the electoral rolls for the upcoming bye¬ elections. The draft electoral rolls are now available for public inspection in the offices of concerned ERO, AERO and with BLO. The copies of these draft rolls have also been given to the recognized national and UT political parties.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, has urged all the eligible voters in these constituencies to review and update their details in the draft rolls to ensure their participation in the electoral process.

The schedule for the electoral roll process has been notified with the qualifying date as 1st April 2025. The period for filing claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls will be from 08-04-2025 (Tuesday) to 24-04-2025(Thursday).

During this period, the voters can file any claim or objection regarding inclusion, omission or correction in the rolls. As per rule, any person or political party functionary can file objection over the name(s) of electors as shown in the list.

The voters can verify their names and in case of discrepancies or omissions, they are advised to contact their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for necessary corrections or to complete their registration.

Additionally, the voters can use the Voter Helpline App to fill out Farms 6, 7 and 8 for registration, removal of names, objections and corrections in the electoral roll. This app provides a convenient way for the voters to complete the necessary formalities online.

Besides, the BLOs will also be conducting door-to-door surveys to facilitate the enrolment process and assist the voters. The voters can also find the details of their BLOs by visiting the official website of the CEO, Jammu and Kashmir or by visiting their local polling station.

The disposal of claims and objections will take place by 02-05-2025 and the final publication of the electoral rolls will be done on 05-05- 2025 (Monday).

In addition, to ensure that NO VOTER IS LEFT OUT, the Relief Commissioner has also notified a separate schedule of camps to assist the migrant voters of Kashmir Division in general and of Budgam AC in particular, residing across India in enrolling for the bye-elections. The schedule of these camps will be issued by the concerned AERO (Migrants).

Earlier, the rationalization of Polling Stations was done for the 27- Budgam AC and and 77-Nagrota AC to keep the upper limit of the electors within 1200. After the rationalization, the 27-Budgam AC has now 173 Polling Stations and 77-Nagrota AC has 150 Polling Stations.

For further assistance or inquiries or updates, the voters can visit their respective polling stations, Contact Booth Level Officers (BLOs), use the Voter Helpline App or refer the official website of CEO J&K.