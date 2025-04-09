Bye-elections: EC begins special summary revision for Budgam, Nagrota ACs

Jammu, Apr 08: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially launched the Special Summary Revision (SSR) process for the Budgam and Nagrota Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in preparation for the upcoming bye-elections. As part of this process, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for both constituencies have published the draft electoral rolls, which are now available for public inspection. Voters can access these rolls at the offices of the concerned EROs, Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Copies of the draft rolls have also been provided to recognized national and Union Territory political parties.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir has urged all eligible voters in the constituencies to review the draft rolls and ensure their details are accurate and up to date. This is to guarantee their participation in the electoral process. The schedule for the electoral roll process has been announced, with the qualifying date set as 1st April 2025. The window for filing claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls will be open from 8th April to 24th April 2025.

During this period, voters are allowed to file claims or objections related to the inclusion, omission, or correction of names in the electoral rolls. In accordance with the rules, political party representatives and any concerned individuals can also submit objections regarding the names of electors listed in the draft rolls. Voters are encouraged to verify their details and, in case of discrepancies or omissions, are advised to contact their respective BLOs for corrections or to complete their registration.

For added convenience, the Voter Helpline App has been made available, enabling voters to complete necessary formalities online. Using the app, voters can fill out Forms 6, 7, and 8 for registration, removal of names, objections, and corrections in the electoral roll. The app provides an easy and efficient way to engage with the revision process.

In addition, BLOs will be conducting door-to-door surveys to help facilitate the enrolment process and assist voters with any issues they may encounter. Voters can also find the contact details of their BLOs either by visiting the official website of the CEO Jammu and Kashmir or by visiting their local polling stations.

The timeline for the disposal of claims and objections is set for 2nd May 2025, with the final publication of the electoral rolls scheduled for May 5, 2025.

To ensure that no voter is left behind, the Relief Commissioner has announced a separate schedule for camps aimed at assisting migrant voters, especially those from the Kashmir Division and Budgam AC, who reside across India. The schedule for these camps will be issued by the concerned AERO (Migrants), ensuring that migrant voters can also participate in the bye-elections.

In preparation for the elections, polling stations in both the 27-Budgam AC and 77-Nagrota AC have been rationalized to maintain a voter limit of 1,200 per station. As a result of this rationalization, the 27-Budgam AC will now have 173 polling stations, while the 77-Nagrota AC will have 150 polling stations.

For further assistance, voters can visit their respective polling stations, contact their BLOs, use the Voter Helpline App, or consult the official website of the CEO Jammu and Kashmir for updates.