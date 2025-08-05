Jammu

By-elections for Nagrota, Budgam Assembly Constituencies : HC orders ECI, Union & J&K govts to respond by Sept 8

Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 04: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union Government, and the Government of the Union Territory of J&K to file their responses regarding the delay in conducting by-elections for the Nagrota and Budgam Assembly constituencies.

The directions were issued by the High Court in response to a writ petition filed by former Minister Harsh Dev Singh. The court has set a deadline of four weeks for the ECI and the central government to submit their replies. The case has been scheduled for hearing again on September 8, 2025.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, after hearing Singh, who appeared in person, ordered the case to be listed on the specified date. Singh accused the ECI and Union Government of deliberately delaying the process and denying the people of Nagrota and Budgam their constitutional right to representation, thereby depriving these constituencies of their elected MLAs and related development opportunities.

Harsh Dev Singh alleged that the delay in holding the by-elections is unjustified and in violation of legal provisions, including Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), which mandates that such elections should be held within six months of a vacancy arising. He stated that the postponement appears to be based on extraneous considerations and is in violation of rulings by various courts.

The High Court, after hearing Singh and the counsels for the ECI and the Government of India, directed the respondents to file their responses by September 8.

