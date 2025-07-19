Bus Accident in Jammu Leaves 12 Injured

Jammu, July 19: Over a dozen passengers were injured on Saturday morning when a bus travelling from Udhampur to Jammu skidded off the road near Jhajjar Kotli.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding bus (JK02AT 2279) veered off the road, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

Officials said several of the injured are in critical condition. Preliminary investigations point to over-speeding as the cause of the accident.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.(KNS)