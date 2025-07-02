Buried cases to be reopened, culprits to face law: LG

Srinagar, July 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to address the issues concerning families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The meeting focused on delivering justice and comprehensive support to the affected families. The Lieutenant Governor directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried, ensure that FIRs are registered, and provide government jobs to the Next of Kin (NoKs) on priority.

He further instructed officers to initiate immediate measures to reclaim properties and land that had been illegally occupied by terrorists or their sympathisers.

“Identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiris and are currently working in government departments,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officers, stressing the need to clean the administration of such infiltrators.

He also announced the establishment of a Special Cell in the LG Secretariat to directly address the concerns of terror victim families. A similar cell will be set up in the office of the Chief Secretary. Additionally, a toll-free helpline number will be notified to assist affected families.

“Every possible assistance will be provided to the families of terror victims, and culprits who have been roaming free for decades will be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor asserted.

The LG also directed that financial assistance under the MUDRA scheme and proper handholding be extended to family members who wish to start their own self-employment ventures.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary AtalDulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, ShaleenKabra; DGP NalinPrabhat; Special DG (Coordination), PHQ, S.J.M. Gillani; Principal Secretary Home, ChandrakerBharti; Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D. Vaidya; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG and CEO SASB Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi; IGP Jammu BhimSenTuti; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Vijay Bidhuri and Ramesh Kumar, and other senior officials including MD & CEO J&K Bank AmitavaChatterjee, DIGs, DCs, SSPs, and top civil and police officers.