Bukhari welcomes former JeI leader, DPAP spokesperson into Apni Party

Srinagar, Jun 28: Renowned socio-political personality and former Additional Spokesperson of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Advocate Heena Sultan, along with her associates, joined Apni Party on Saturday during a special event organised at the party headquarters here.

Similarly, Manzoor Ahmad Magrey, brother of former Jamaat-i-Islami district Ameer Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad Magrey, also joined the Apni Party on Saturday along with his scores of associates and workers. He was previously associated with the ruling National Conference (NC), which he parted ways with to join with Apni Party, an official statement issued here said.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, along with other senior party leaders, extended a warm welcome to Heena, Manzoor and their associates.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said, “Every time prominent social and political figures join Apni Party, it reinforces our belief that the party is gaining momentum and receiving increasing public support with each passing day. These new inductions also reflect the growing acceptance of our pro-people agenda and policies among the masses. Today, I extend a wholehearted welcome to Ms Heena and all her associates into Apni Party.”

He added, “Welcoming Manzoor Sahib and his associates into the Apni Party gives me immense pleasure. I, along with the entire party leadership, wholeheartedly welcome them to the party. I am confident that Manzoor Sahib’s joining will further strengthen the party, especially in his native district.”

Magrey extended his gratitude to the party leadership, saying, “I have thoroughly understood the fact that the Apni Party’s agenda and policies are firmly rooted in the politics of truthfulness and the integrity of its leadership. I feel deeply satisfied to have become a part of this organisation.”

According to the statement, Manzoor Ahmad Magray is a business tycoon, and he was affiliated with the National Conference (NC). He quit NC to join Apni Party.

Bukhari said the new entrants will get all the support from the entire party leadership while they are out there to serve the people in their respective areas.