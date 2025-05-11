Politics

Bukhari welcomes ceasefire, hails India’s leadership

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 10: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has welcomed the ceasefire and congratulated the country’s leadership for their “strong will and resolve” shown against terrorism and its handlers following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Bukhari wrote on his X handle: “I welcome the ceasefire announcement and congratulate the entire nation, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Home Minister, Hon’ble Defence Minister, National Security Advisor (NSA) and other dignitaries of the country for the resolve they have shown during these challenging times. The tough decisions and decisive actions taken against terrorism and terrorist activities on Indian soil are commendable.”
He further said, “A strong message has been successfully delivered to the perpetrators and handlers of the heinous massacre at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and a local pony ride operator, and left 16 others injured.”
“This horrific act of violence has shaken us to the core and left a deep scar on our collective consciousness. May those who lost their lives in this barbaric tragedy rest in eternal peace,” the post further reads.

