Bukhari thanks Union govt for approving vital dev projects for J&K

RK News
Srinagar, Jun 23: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Government for approving long-awaited major development projects for Jammu and Kashmir.
Bukhari wrote on his X handle: “This is an occasion to sincerely thank the Union Government for approving 19 major road and tunnel projects worth Rs 10,637 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. All these projects are of great importance for the region, especially the Peer Ki Gali Tunnel, Sadhna Tunnel, and the 4-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora. They had been long-awaited and were much overdue.”
He added, “Congratulations to the people of the valley and Pir Panjal region on the approval of the Peer Ki Gali Tunnel. This tunnel will shorten travel distances and ensure year-round connectivity along the Mughal Road, linking the Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts. Warm greetings to the people of Karnah, who will no longer remain cut off from the rest of the region in harsh winters, as the approved tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity. Similarly, I congratulate everyone on the upcoming 4-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora. This long-awaited project promises to finally ease the routine traffic congestion in Lal Chowk and nearby areas, bringing much-needed relief to daily commuters.”
The Apni Party leader expressed “deepest gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of J&K, Manoj Sinha, for their “pivotal roles” in ensuring the approval of these transformative mega projects for Jammu and Kashmir.”
“This is truly a time of celebration for J&K people. I hope these projects usher in a future marked by prosperity and sustained development across Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

 

 

