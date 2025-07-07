Politics

Bukhari pays glowing tributes to Imam Hussain (AS)

Srinagar, June 6: Paying glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members, and his loyal companions, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Imam-e-Aali Maqam taught us the invaluable virtue of standing firm against injustice, tyranny, and oppression — even when our very lives are at stake. The martyrs of Karbala made the ultimate sacrifice but did not bow before the oppressors and enemies of Islam.”In a statement issued here,  he further said, “Karbala reminds us that true faith demands unwavering submission to Almighty Allah alone — and the courage to resist all forms of injustice and oppression.”Paying tributes to Imam Hussain and his companions, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “May the eternal spirit of Karbala inspire us to stand for justice, speak the truth with courage, and refuse to remain silent in the face of oppression.”

