Bukhari discusses J&K situation with LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 17: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.According to a press release issued here, Bukhari met the Lieutenant Governor to discuss a range of issues. They deliberated on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari apprised LG Manoj Sinha of several pressing public issues and grievances, and held discussions with him on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.