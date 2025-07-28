BudhaAmarnathYatra preparations in full swing: LG Sinha

Jammu, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the inaugural session of the BudhaAmarnathJiYatra at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow morning, Monday, July 28, at 6 am from YatriNiwas, Bhagwati Nagar.

Extending his greetings to the devotees, Baba Amarnath and BudhaAmarnathYatriNyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and all stakeholders involved in the yatra’s preparations and management, the Lieutenant Governor welcomed pilgrims from across the country to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage to the BudhaAmarnathJi Temple in Poonch, he praised the Divisional Commissioner, Tourism Department, District and Police Administration, and all relevant agencies for ensuring a safe, comfortable, and hassle-free journey for devotees.

“Over 3.77 lakh devotees have already paid obeisance at the holy cave during the ongoingShriAmarnathJiYatra. I am proud of the collective responsibility we are discharging,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further emphasized that the congregation of devotees and saints on this spiritual journey reflects India’s timeless wisdom, rich cultural heritage, and enduring traditions that have long promoted peace, progress, and unity worldwide.

“India has always upheld the philosophy of VasudhaivaKutumbakam — the world as one family. Our culture has emphasized global welfare and peace. It is now imperative to pass this glorious legacy of our ancient traditions to the new generation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Paying tribute to the innocent civilians killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed, “Operation Sindoor continues. Our police, security forces, and administration remain resolute in thwarting the enemy’s designs.”

The event was attended by Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rameshwar Das; Vishwa Hindu Parishad Organising General Secretary MilindParande; President Baba Amarnath&BudhaAmarnathYatriNyasShriPawan Kumar Kohli; President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J&K and Ladakh) Shri Rajesh Gupta; National Convenor Bajrang Dal NeerajDouneriya; religious leaders, representatives of various religious and social organizations, and a large number of pilgrims.

Also present were MLAs YudhvirSethi, VikramRandhawa, and Gharu Ram Bhagat; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu BhimSenTuti; senior officials; and prominent citizens from diverse fields.