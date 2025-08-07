Budha Amarnath Ji yatra- 2025 : Record devotee turnout marks smooth conclusion of yatra

Poonch, Aug 06: The annual Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Chattani pilgrimage concluded successfully, with the final batch of yatris (pilgrims) completing their spiritual journey smoothly. This year’s yatra witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of devotees from across the country and various regions of Jammu and Kashmir participating and receiving the darshan (sacred viewing) of Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji.

The pilgrimage is organised every year by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), with active support from Bajrang Dal. Over the years, it has grown into a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion, drawing pilgrims from across India.

Pilgrims expressed deep satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration. From security to sanitation and lodging, all aspects of the pilgrimage were well-organised, earning praise from participants and locals alike. This year’s yatra is being hailed as one of the most successful and well-managed pilgrimages in the past two decades.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP and Bajrang Dal President Nishu Gupta stated,

“In the last 20 years, this is the first time the yatra has concluded so smoothly and successfully. Credit goes not only to the administration but also to the active participation of the local community. Devotees from various regions and backgrounds across India came to Mandi and collectively gave a strong message of brotherhood and communal harmony from Poonch to the entire nation.”

Yatra Officer Sunil Bhatia also echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the crucial role played by the local population. “People from all religions came together to support the event. Their cooperation was instrumental in making the yatra peaceful and successful,” he said.

According to official figures, the number of registered pilgrims ranged from 18,000 to 20,000, but the total footfall for darshan is estimated to have exceeded 100,000 devotees — a significant increase compared to previous years.

The ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (holy mace) will now be taken from Dashnami Akhara, Poonch, to the main temple site, marking the spiritual culmination of the pilgrimage. This ceremonial event will be followed, three days later, by the festival of Raksha Bandhan, adding further religious significance to the period.

The collective efforts of the administration, security forces, and especially the local communities — cutting across religious lines — have once again demonstrated the spirit of unity, devotion, and peace that defines the Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra.