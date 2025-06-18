Budgam U-14 Football Tournament: International Islamic School Wins Championship

Srinagar, June 17: In a proud moment, International Islamic School, Millatabad Peerbagh, won the Under-14 Inter-School Zonal Level Football Tournament 2025–26, held in Budgam. The tournament was organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Zone Budgam and 11 teams took part of this tournament. The young players showed great skill and teamwork, beating strong teams like Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam and Foundation World School (FWS) Mamath Budgam in the final match.

The high-energy tournament was witnessed by key officials, including DYSSO Budgam G.H. Lone, ZPEO Budgam Tariq Ahmad Dar and Organising Secretary PZ Kausar Ahmad, alongside other officials from Zone Budgam. The International Islamic School team, comprising talented young athletes, demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and coordination throughout the competition. The winning team included players Mohammad Kashif Bhat, Asfar Manzoor, Arhan Baba, Usman Bin Javaid Mirchal, Hamza Nadeem Dar, Muneeb Hassan, Ahmad Altaf Rather, Junaid Latif Mir, Sheikh Muavin Manzoor, Yariq Tariq, Mohammad Yahya Gojri, Zain Mohammad, Huzaifah Majid Wani, Ayan Showkat Dar and Usayd Inam Makhdoomi.

International Islamic School Chairman, Dr. Tariq Ahmad Bhat, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievement “This victory reflects the growing spirit of discipline, sportsmanship, and excellence that we cultivate at IIS. Our students have not only won a trophy but have shown that determination and teamwork can lead to great success. I wholeheartedly congratulate our young stars, their coach Muhtashim Sir and our sports department.” Principal, Umer Malik, praised the dedication behind the scenes “Our football team’s journey to the zonal title is the result of persistent hard work, commitment and support from the entire school community. We are immensely proud of our boys for their outstanding performance and how they’ve carried the school’s values onto the field.”

Board of Directors, School Management & Teaching Faculty jointly stated “This victory belongs to every student, teacher, coach and staff who believed in the power of sports as a foundation of education. We are committed to nurturing talent in all fields – academic, athletic and beyond.”

The school now sets its sights on the district-level championships, with renewed energy and higher aspirations. This success story serves as an inspiration to all students of International Islamic School, to strive for excellence in every endeavour, on and off the field.