Budgam Police detain 11 for provocative social media posts on Ichgam Incident

Budgam Police has taken preventive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 against eleven individuals for using social media to incite public sentiment in connection with the recent Ichgam incident.

A Police spokesperson said that an FIR regarding the incident has already been registered and is under investigation. Police had earlier issued warnings to the public not to share videos or any provocative material related to the case. Despite these warnings, the district’s social media monitoring team found that some individuals were circulating inflammatory videos and posts aimed at disturbing communal and sectarian harmony.

The individuals were found deliberately posting social media posts to create tension between communities. Considering the threat to public peace, preventive detention action has been taken under the relevant provisions of BNSS.

Budgam Police once again caution that sharing unverified, provocative, or incriminating content on social media related to the incident will lead to strict legal action. Citizens are urged to act responsibly online and co-operate in maintaining peace in the area.