Budgam police attach immovable properties of Pakistan-based terror handlers

In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, Budgam Police on Wednesday attached three properties belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers (JKNOP) located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Budgam district, officials said.

According to the Kashmir Police, the action was taken in the presence of concerned executive magistrates.

The list of properties attached includes a double-storied residential house with premises at Village Harwani Khansahib, Budgam, under Khasra No. 763, belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan, also known as Rayees, son of Gh. Mohi-ud-din Chopan, R/O Harwani Khansahib; a double-storied residential house along with 05 Kanals, 13 Marlas of land at village Chewa Budgam under Khasra No. 151 of Mohammad Yousuf Malik, also known as Molvi, S/O Ab. Rahim Malik, R/O Chewa Budgam; and a land measuring 19.5 Marlas situated at Khag under Khasra Nos. 1093 and 1094, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Wani, alias Umer, S/O Gh. Ahmad Wani, R/O Nagbal Khag.

The action was carried out in connection with case FIR No. 58/2024 under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 18, 20, 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), of Police Station Khag, and under proceedings initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA for the attachment of properties used in terrorist activities.

These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, the Kashmir police said in a release.

“The attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors. This decisive move sends a strong message to those involved in anti-national activities that such actions will invite strict legal consequences,” they said. (ANI)

