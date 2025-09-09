BreakingKashmir

Budgam Man Dies, Woman Injured After Train Hits them in South Kashmir’s Pulwama

A man was killed while a woman sustained injuries after being run over by a train in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident took place at Panjgam railway station, when a train, running from Baramulla to Sangaldan, hit the duo.

“The man, identified as Reyaz Ahmad of Budgam, died on the spot, while the woman got injured and has been shifted to a hospital. Medico-legal formalities are underway,” he said—(KNO)

