Budgam Hosts Thrilling Girls’ Wushu Championship

Budgam, Sep 08: The spirit of sports continues to surge across the valley as the Department of Youth Services and Sports Jammu and Kashmir expands its platform for young athletes with a series of inter-district championships. Marking a significant event in this initiative, the Inter-District Provincial Level Wushu Championship for Under-17 and Under-19 Girls commenced today with great fervour at the sports grounds of Narbal Sunderabad in Budgam district.

The championship was formally inaugurated by the Chief Education Officer of Budgam, who was welcomed by senior officials from the Sports Department. In an inspiring address to the participants, the Chief Education Officer motivated the young athletes to engage wholeheartedly in sporting activities. It was emphasised that sports are a vital foundation for building physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, and essential leadership qualities among the youth. Appreciation was also extended to the organizers, officials, and the Sports Department for their meticulous planning and efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event. The opening day of the championship was marked by highly energetic and competitive bouts. A remarkable number of participants from various districts displayed exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship. The intense matches captivated the audience, with each contestant demonstrating resilience and a fierce will to win, thereby setting a powerful example for their peers.  Reflecting the growing enthusiasm for sports among students, this championship provides a crucial platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent and compete at a higher level. The competitions are scheduled to continue at the same venue until September 9.
Later in the day, the Chief Education Officer, along with accompanying departmental officials, also conducted a detailed inspection of the Samagra building.

