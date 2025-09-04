BreakingKashmir

Budgam Floods: Over 9,000 Evacuated, 35 Rescued as Rescue Teams Mobilize

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Budgam, September 04: the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat on Thursday said that 35 people have been rescued from the floods in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat said that 9,000 individuals have been evacuated from the affected areas in Budgam and 35 people were rescued from the floodwaters. All 35 individuals have been relocated to rescue centers where all kind of necessary facilities have already been established for their support.

“We have 11 teams from the SDRF and 5 teams from the NDRF engaged in rescuing those trapped by the floods. Our entire workforce and equipment are deployed on the ground to conduct rescue operations in the flood-affected areas,” he said.

Dr. Bilal said that efforts to rescue people trapped by the floods are ongoing. Residents of the Summer bugh and Tangan areas are urged to evacuate and seek the nearest safe location as a precautionary measure.

“We have already activated six rescue centers in the affected areas, which include GHS Wagoora, GHSS Khandah, Sheikh-ul-Alam HS Wagoora, GHSS BK Pora, Islamic Public HS Kralpora, and Dar-ul-Fatah Dangerpora, where all necessary facilities are being provided to those affected by the floods,” he added.

He further advised citizens to remain vigilant but not to panic. All essential measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property.

Srinagar Grenade Attack: J&K Minister Sakeena Masood visits family of slain Sumbal woman
Tarun Chugh condemns killing of Udhampur man in Anantnag
ICC nominates Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf, Marco Jansen for Player of the Month of November
Snow clearance completed up to Peer Ki Gali from Shopian side
DC Kulgam visits Home of Senior Citizen Shri Pyare Lal Ji After Viral Video Surfaces
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K LG Sinha thanks PM Modi & FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Next-Gen GST Reforms 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha thanks PM Modi & FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Next-Gen GST Reforms 
Breaking
SDRF,NDRF Rescue Budgam Residents After Flash Floods Submerged their Homes
SEO Video
CM Omar Expresses Grief Over Tragic Landslide in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh 
Breaking
Advocate Killed In Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag 
Breaking Kashmir