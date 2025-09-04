Budgam Floods: Over 9,000 Evacuated, 35 Rescued as Rescue Teams Mobilize

Follow us on

Budgam, September 04: the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat on Thursday said that 35 people have been rescued from the floods in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat said that 9,000 individuals have been evacuated from the affected areas in Budgam and 35 people were rescued from the floodwaters. All 35 individuals have been relocated to rescue centers where all kind of necessary facilities have already been established for their support.

“We have 11 teams from the SDRF and 5 teams from the NDRF engaged in rescuing those trapped by the floods. Our entire workforce and equipment are deployed on the ground to conduct rescue operations in the flood-affected areas,” he said.

Dr. Bilal said that efforts to rescue people trapped by the floods are ongoing. Residents of the Summer bugh and Tangan areas are urged to evacuate and seek the nearest safe location as a precautionary measure.

“We have already activated six rescue centers in the affected areas, which include GHS Wagoora, GHSS Khandah, Sheikh-ul-Alam HS Wagoora, GHSS BK Pora, Islamic Public HS Kralpora, and Dar-ul-Fatah Dangerpora, where all necessary facilities are being provided to those affected by the floods,” he added.

He further advised citizens to remain vigilant but not to panic. All essential measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property.