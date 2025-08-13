Budgam Carrom Championship Ends With High Spirits At DPS Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 12: The District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025–26 concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, showcasing impressive talent and sportsmanship from participants across multiple categories. The championship was organized by the District Budgam Carrom Association, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, as part of the “My Youth My Pride” initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.As per a statement issued here, the closing ceremony was graced by Mehfooz Aslam, Principal, DPS Budgamm Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association, Abrar Nabi, Organising Secretary and Bilal Ahmad, Head of Sports, DPS Budgam, along with other members of the Association. The dignitaries congratulated the winners and runners-up, encouraging them to excel at state and national-level tournaments. They also praised the dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit demonstrated by all participants. The Association extended its heartfelt thanks to the J&K Sports Council for its unwavering support in promoting indoor sports and enabling such events across the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more tournaments across the Union Territory, with continued backing from the J&K Sports Council, to nurture young sporting talent from the grassroots level.
Results
Sub-Junior Boys
1st Place – Samir Lateif
2nd Place – Mohammad Rafil Sofi
3rd Place – Shariq Mushtaq
Junior Girls
1st Place – Zaib Malik
2nd Place – Syeda Ayesha
3rd Place – Saffa Manzoor
Junior Boys
1st Place – Tawheed Nisar
2nd Place – Suhaib Mehraj
3rd Place – Aaban Shabir
Senior Boys
1st Place – Umer Rashid Thakur
2nd Place – Munsiff Muneer
3rd Place – Abdul Basit
Senior Girls
1st Place – Qariya Ajaz
2nd Place – Fatima Irfan
3rd Place – Fareeha