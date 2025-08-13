Budgam Carrom Championship Ends With High Spirits At DPS Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 12: The District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025–26 concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, showcasing impressive talent and sportsmanship from participants across multiple categories. The championship was organized by the District Budgam Carrom Association, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, as part of the “My Youth My Pride” initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.As per a statement issued here, the closing ceremony was graced by Mehfooz Aslam, Principal, DPS Budgamm Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association, Abrar Nabi, Organising Secretary and Bilal Ahmad, Head of Sports, DPS Budgam, along with other members of the Association. The dignitaries congratulated the winners and runners-up, encouraging them to excel at state and national-level tournaments. They also praised the dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit demonstrated by all participants. The Association extended its heartfelt thanks to the J&K Sports Council for its unwavering support in promoting indoor sports and enabling such events across the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more tournaments across the Union Territory, with continued backing from the J&K Sports Council, to nurture young sporting talent from the grassroots level.

Results

Sub-Junior Boys

1st Place – Samir Lateif

2nd Place – Mohammad Rafil Sofi

3rd Place – Shariq Mushtaq

Junior Girls

1st Place – Zaib Malik

2nd Place – Syeda Ayesha

3rd Place – Saffa Manzoor

Junior Boys

1st Place – Tawheed Nisar

2nd Place – Suhaib Mehraj

3rd Place – Aaban Shabir

Senior Boys

1st Place – Umer Rashid Thakur

2nd Place – Munsiff Muneer

3rd Place – Abdul Basit

Senior Girls

1st Place – Qariya Ajaz

2nd Place – Fatima Irfan

3rd Place – Fareeha