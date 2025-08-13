Sports

Budgam Carrom Championship Ends With High Spirits At DPS Budgam

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 12: The District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025–26 concluded at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, showcasing impressive talent and sportsmanship from participants across multiple categories. The championship was organized by the District Budgam Carrom Association, under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, as part of the “My Youth My Pride” initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.As per a statement issued here, the closing ceremony was graced by  Mehfooz Aslam, Principal, DPS Budgamm Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association, Abrar Nabi, Organising Secretary and Bilal Ahmad, Head of Sports, DPS Budgam, along with other members of the Association. The dignitaries congratulated the winners and runners-up, encouraging them to excel at state and national-level tournaments. They also praised the dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit demonstrated by all participants. The Association extended its heartfelt thanks to the J&K Sports Council  for its unwavering support in promoting indoor sports and enabling such events across the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more tournaments across the Union Territory, with continued backing from the J&K Sports Council, to nurture young sporting talent from the grassroots level.

Results

Sub-Junior Boys

1st Place – Samir Lateif

 2nd Place – Mohammad Rafil Sofi

 3rd Place – Shariq Mushtaq

Junior Girls

 1st Place – Zaib Malik

 2nd Place – Syeda Ayesha

 3rd Place – Saffa Manzoor

Junior Boys

 1st Place – Tawheed Nisar

 2nd Place – Suhaib Mehraj

 3rd Place – Aaban Shabir

Senior Boys

 1st Place – Umer Rashid Thakur

 2nd Place – Munsiff Muneer

 3rd Place – Abdul Basit

Senior Girls

 1st Place – Qariya Ajaz

 2nd Place – Fatima Irfan

 3rd Place – Fareeha

YSS Deptt organises farewell for retiring DYSSO Gurmukh Singh Dutta
Inter-College Cricket Tournament: MIET, GDC Paloura script emphatic victories
DC Bandipora inaugurates Police Martyrs’ Memorial Cricket Tournament at SK Sports Stadium
India’s young hockey sensation Mumtaz receives FIH’s Rising Star of Year 2021-22 award
Div Com stresses on the promotion of sports to curb evil in society 
Share This Article
Previous Article DPS Srinagar Girls’ Basketball Team Clinches Doon International Tournament Title
Next Article Admin Organises Grand Tiranga Bike Rally under HGTC in Gbl
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Admin Organises Grand Tiranga Bike Rally under HGTC in Gbl
Sports
DPS Srinagar Girls’ Basketball Team Clinches Doon International Tournament Title
Sports
182 Bn CRPF Leads Vibrant Tiranga Rally in Pulwama
Sports
LG Manoj Sinha honours Palhallan’s Mehak Mushtaq for Completing 79 km Cycle Rally
Sports