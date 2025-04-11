Budgam Assembly Constituency now comprises 173 polling stations: ERO

Budgam, Apr 10: Following the rationalisation of polling stations, the 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency now comprises 173 polling stations, with a total of 125,761 registered voters on the electoral list, the Electoral Registration Officer said.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Afrooza Bano, the ERO for the constituency said the Election Commission of India has issued directives for the rationalisation of polling stations where the voter population exceeds 1,175. Previously, there were 126 polling stations in the Budgam constituency, of which 17 had a voter population greater than 1,175.

“After the rationalisation process, the Budgam Assembly Constituency now has 173 polling stations. Due to the lack of adequate space at some polling locations, we have also relocated four polling stations,” she explained.

ERO Bano said that meetings were held with all political parties concerning the rationalisation and relocation of polling stations. Following these discussions, the rationalisation and relocation of the four polling stations in the Budgam Assembly Constituency were completed, she added.

The officer further informed that since April 8, 2025, they have initiated a special summary revision in the 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency, which is expected to conclude before April 24, 2025.

“During this special summary revision, individuals who have reached the age of 18 can register to vote using Form 6. Form 7 allows for the removal of deceased individuals from the voter list, while Form 8 enables voters to correct their name, address, percentage, and other details. All these processes have been conducted in consultation with the political parties,” she said.

Currently, there are 125,761 registered voters in the 27-Budgam Assembly constituency, comprising 63,680 male voters and 62,081 female voters, ERO Bano added.