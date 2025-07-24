BSF Water Wing secures unfenced borders along swollen rivers in Jammu amid heavy rainfall

ReThe Border Security Force (BSF) Water Wing is guarding the unfenced international border along Jammu’s swollen rivers, flowing towards Pakistan, amid rising water levels due to heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu’s forecast for today states that it will be “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain”. The maximum temperature is stated to be 28°C, and the minimum temperature is 25 °C.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The water level in the Poonch river surged, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to deploy personnel to monitor the situation and prevent casualties.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Zakir of SDRF Poonch confirmed that they have been deployed in the region by the district administration and the state government in view of the rainfall situation.

Zakir said, “We have been deployed here by the district administration and the state government. The region is receiving heavy rainfall. We have advised everyone to stay away from the water bodies. We are taking all the necessary precautions to prevent any casualties. The water level has risen.”

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the Kalakote division of the Rajouri district for three consecutive days has triggered landslides, damaging houses and leading to road blockades.

The Assistant Development Commissioner (ADC) of Kalakote, Tanveer Hussain Khan, reported that teams are working around the clock to address the situation. All schools, government and private, are closed for the second day due to heavy rainfall.

Rajouri district has experienced flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have responded by setting up control rooms for emergency assistance and advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travelling through landslide-prone areas.

“Today it is raining for the third consecutive day. People have suffered heavy losses. At least 25 houses have been damaged. We have evacuated people to safer locations. As it is a hilly area, people have suffered massive losses due to landslides. BRO is working to mitigate the damage to roads. We have created rehabilitation centres at Kalakote. Schools are closed for the second consecutive day,” ADC Kalakote said.

Earlier on July 21, a young student lost his life after a landslide in Poonch. Incharge Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said that one 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries and were currently under observation. He said that a teacher was also injured but in stable condition.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer Dr Ishfaq Ahmad said, “In Bainch, an unfortunate incident occurred at school, resulting in injuries from a landslide. A total of five children were injured. One 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries…

The injured children are stable, and their injuries are being monitored. The teacher was also injured, but is stable. All are under observation, and if any further treatment or referral is needed, we will handle it accordingly.” (ANI)