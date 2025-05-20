BSF to resume retreat ceremony at all three Joint Check Posts in Punjab frontier from today

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the resumption of ceremonial evening retreat at all three Joint Check Posts (JCPs) along the Punjab frontier, starting Tuesday.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, also known as the flag-lowering event, at the Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi Joint Check Posts (JCPs) of the BSF, which had been suspended on May 9 due to Operation Sindhoor, will resume today at 6 pm.

The ceremony will be thrown open to the general public, starting Wednesday, marking a return to normalcy at these key border points.

The retreat ceremony, a popular attraction showcasing the military discipline and cultural pride of India, is conducted jointly by the BSF and their Pakistani counterparts at designated border points.

In Punjab, the three prominent JCPs where the ceremony is held are Attari (Amritsar district), Hussainiwala (Ferozepur district), and Sadiqi (Fazilka district).

The event had been suspended temporarily due to heightened security concerns and pandemic-related restrictions in recent years. Its resumption is expected to draw large crowds of visitors and tourists who gather daily to witness the lowering of the flags and the ceremonial drills performed by the border guards of both nations.

BSF officials have ensured that all necessary security and safety arrangements are in place to manage the expected influx of visitors.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, leading to the suspension of the daily retreat ceremony at the three key Joint Check Posts along the international border.

However, with the gradual de-escalation of tensions, it has now been decided to resume the ceremonial flag-lowering ritual at all three locations. (ANI)