BreakingNational

BSF to resume retreat ceremony at all three Joint Check Posts in Punjab frontier from today

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the resumption of ceremonial evening retreat at all three Joint Check Posts (JCPs) along the Punjab frontier, starting Tuesday.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, also known as the flag-lowering event, at the Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi Joint Check Posts (JCPs) of the BSF, which had been suspended on May 9 due to Operation Sindhoor, will resume today at 6 pm.
The ceremony will be thrown open to the general public, starting Wednesday, marking a return to normalcy at these key border points.

The retreat ceremony, a popular attraction showcasing the military discipline and cultural pride of India, is conducted jointly by the BSF and their Pakistani counterparts at designated border points.

In Punjab, the three prominent JCPs where the ceremony is held are Attari (Amritsar district), Hussainiwala (Ferozepur district), and Sadiqi (Fazilka district).

The event had been suspended temporarily due to heightened security concerns and pandemic-related restrictions in recent years. Its resumption is expected to draw large crowds of visitors and tourists who gather daily to witness the lowering of the flags and the ceremonial drills performed by the border guards of both nations.

BSF officials have ensured that all necessary security and safety arrangements are in place to manage the expected influx of visitors.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, leading to the suspension of the daily retreat ceremony at the three key Joint Check Posts along the international border.

However, with the gradual de-escalation of tensions, it has now been decided to resume the ceremonial flag-lowering ritual at all three locations. (ANI)

 

 

“India has rich history of traditional medicine…”: WHO chief at Gandhinagar summit
India Khelo Football hosts Premier League Scouts in India via ProSoccer Global’s Workshop
Govt begins search for new SKIMS Director, invites applications
Police arrests drug peddler in Pulwama; Contraband substance, cash recovered
Shaleen Kabra inaugurates 2 MG Water Service Reservoir at Nishat Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Army’s bomb disposal squad destroys live Pakistani shell in J&K’s Poonch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Indian Army’s bomb disposal squad destroys live Pakistani shell in J&K’s Poonch
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
J&K: Houses damaged in shelling during Indo-Pak conflict, families seeks assistance
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Former MLA Amin Bhat set to rejoin Congress tomorrow
Breaking Kashmir
Trump reinstates
“Progress being made” in Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump says after call with “nice gentleman” Putin
Breaking World