BSF thwarts major infiltration bid during Op Sindoor in Samba: DIG Mand

Samba, May 21: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt by 45–50 terrorists along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 8, following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

The infiltration bid—facilitated by Pakistani forces providing cover fire in violation of the ceasefire agreement—was met with a strong and coordinated response by alert BSF troops, who launched heavy mortar fire to destroy enemy posts, thwarting the intrusion attempt.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the forward areas in Samba, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Mand said, “Our brave soldiers inflicted significant losses on the infiltrators. We had prior intelligence that a large group was planning to infiltrate, and our troops were fully prepared.”

DIG Mand confirmed that around 45 to 50 terrorists were detected advancing towards Indian positions on May 8, amid heightened border tensions following India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and deep inside Pakistan.

“We were war-gamed for the situation. As the terrorists advanced, we assessed the scenario and retaliated with intense bombardment,” he said. “Pakistan tried to push them through by providing heavy covering fire, violating the ceasefire. But our forces responded with precise and overwhelming firepower.”

He added that the BSF’s swift response forced Pakistani forces to retreat, saying, “We observed enemy troops fleeing from their posts. The entire encounter lasted about an hour and a half, during which we neutralized their efforts completely.”

DIG Mand also highlighted the presence of senior officers at forward posts, which, he said, played a vital role in boosting troop morale and operational coordination.