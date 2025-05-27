BSF proposes to name one of its post “Sindoor” after Operation’s success

The Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as “Sindoor” and two other in the name of the personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10.

Speaking on it, BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand said that three jawans including an Indian Army Naik was killed in fighting the cross-border shelling.

“On the morning of May 10, Pakistan sent low-flying drones to target our posts. The BSF was actively engaging these drones. However, during one such incident, a tragic event occurred when BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were trying to counter a drone, it dropped a payload, resulting in the killing of all three,” he said.

“We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost, and one post to be named ‘Sindoor’ in the Samba sector,” IG Shashank Anand said.

IG Anand also praised the women personnel who fought on forward posts during Operation Sindoor.

“BSF’s women personnel fought on forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna and others fought on forward posts against Pakistan during this operation,” he said.

He also mentioned the inputs of terrorists’ possible infiltration along the Line of Control and International Border.

“We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launch pads & camps and possible infiltration along LoC & IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert,” Shashank Anand said.

Further, BSF DIG RS Pura sector, Chiter Pal mentioned about its retaliation in the area after cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

“On 9th May, Pakistan targeted a number of our posts. First, they started targeting our posts with a flat trajectory weapon and mortar. They also targeted one of our villages Abdullian. Our BSF jawans gave a befitting reply to them. When they reduced firing, they increased drone activity. In response, BSF targeted and destroyed the Pakistani terrorist launchpad Mastpur,” Pal said.

“During the firing, it was observed that Pakistani soldiers were abandoning their posts and fleeing,” he said further. (ANI)