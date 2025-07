A Border Security Forces personnel was killed after his service rifle went off accidentally at Mallu Chak in Ramgarh area of Samba district on Monday.

Officials told GNS that today a BSF jawan lost his life after he accidentally triggered off his service rifle.

He has been identified as constable Mridul Kumar Das (26) resident of West Bengal.

His body will be handed over to his kins after medico-legal formalities.(GNS)