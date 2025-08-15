BSF Officer honoured with Gallantry Medal for exceptional bravery during Op  Sindoor

Poonch, Aug 14:The Border Security Force (BSF) has proudly announced that Alok Negi, Assistant Commandant of the 53 Battalion BSF, Mandi (Poonch), has been awarded the prestigious Gallantry Medal for his extraordinary courage and exemplary leadership during Operation Sindoor on the occasion of Independence Day.In the face of relentless cross-border firing and hostile conditions, Negi displayed unparalleled bravery, presence of mind, and tactical brilliance while ensuring the safety of his troops and successfully repelling enemy fire. His fearless actions not only inspired confidence among his men but also played a decisive role in maintaining BSF’s operational dominance in the sector.The BSF saluted his gallant service to the nation, hailing his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to duty.