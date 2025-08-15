JammuUncategorized

BSF Officer honoured with Gallantry Medal for exceptional bravery during Op  Sindoor

Sarfraz Chak
Sarfraz Chak
1 Min Read

Poonch, Aug 14:The Border Security Force (BSF) has proudly announced that Alok Negi, Assistant Commandant of the 53 Battalion BSF, Mandi (Poonch), has been awarded the prestigious  Gallantry Medal for his extraordinary courage and exemplary leadership during Operation Sindoor on the occasion of Independence Day.In the face of relentless cross-border firing and hostile conditions, Negi displayed unparalleled bravery, presence of mind, and tactical brilliance while ensuring the safety of his troops and successfully repelling enemy fire. His fearless actions not only inspired confidence among his men but also played a decisive role in maintaining BSF’s operational dominance in the sector.The BSF saluted his gallant service to the nation, hailing his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to duty.

Har Ghar Tringa campaign : Jitendra Singh launches  Tringa Yatra in Udhampur
NSF pays rich tributes Abdul Ghafoor
Mega placement drive at Govt College of Edu, Jammu
Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University celebrates Mahaparinirvan Diwas
SED sets deadline for determining minimum age for nursery admissions
Share This Article
Previous Article Journalists, social activists and intellectuals selected for waqf board awards
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Journalists, social activists and intellectuals selected for waqf board awards
City Uncategorized
Arvind Singh awarded  distinguished service medal
Jammu
J&K Bank ties up with two Tricity builders in Mohali
Business
All-New Renault Triber launched with complete design and feature overhaul
Business